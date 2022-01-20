Russia exports more than 19 million tonnes of LNG, gas condensate via Sabetta seaport

YEKATERINBURG, January 20. /TASS/. More than 18.7 million of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 827,000 tonnes of gas condensate was exported via the Sabetta seaport (the Yamalo-Nenets Region), the Urals Customs Department’s press service told reporters

"Tyumen’s Novy Urengoi customs station formalized in 2021 the export of more than 18.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and more than 827,000 tonnes of gas condensate," the press service said.

The cargo left the Sabetta port in 257 LNG carriers and 20 condensate carriers. "An average time to pass the procedures at the seaport is one hour," the press service quoted the customs station’s Head Evgeny Kuryrev as saying. "The geography is vast. We see here flags of Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Korea, France, Belgium, Spain, China, Portugal, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan and Denmark."

Over 2021, the customs station processed more than 40,000 tonnes of special equipment, delivered via the Sabetta port for construction of the Utrenniy LNG and gas condensate terminal, the customs station said, adding "those were dredgers, barges, self-propelled cranes and inert materials." This facility is being built under the Arctic LNG 2 project and is due to be commissioned in 2023, the press service added.

The Urals Customs Department told TASS in 2021 in Sabetta the customs processed 599 vessels and 20,600 tonnes of cargo, which is more than they did in 2020 - 582 vessels and 19,700 tonnes of cargo.

The Sabetta port is Russia’s northernmost customs station, which serves mostly handling of hydrocarbons from the Yuzno-Tambeiskoye gas and condensate field. It serves LNG export from the Yamal Peninsula to the Asia-Pacific region and to West Europe.