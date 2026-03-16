Progress MS-31 undocked from the ISS

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Progress MS-31 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), ahead of the launch of a new cargo ship to the station, according to a broadcast from Roscosmos.

At approximately 7:42 p.m. Moscow time (4:42 p.m. GMT), the spacecraft will activate its braking engines to initiate re-entry, beginning its descent from the ISS orbit. It will soon enter Earth's atmosphere, where most of the spacecraft will burn up in the dense atmospheric layers. The remaining non-combustible debris is expected to fall into a remote area of the South Pacific Ocean.

Launched from Baikonur on July 3, 2025, Progress MS-31 delivered approximately 2.5 tons of cargo to the station, including crew supplies, food, and experimental equipment.

The next cargo mission, Progress MS-33, is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 24, following its launch on March 22. It will replace Progress MS-31, continuing vital resupply operations.

The Progress MS series is a Russian unmanned spacecraft specifically designed for servicing orbital stations. It plays a crucial role in delivering fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, and other supplies to the ISS, as well as performing orbit adjustments.