Russia, China to continue coordinating positions in G20, WTO, IMF — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will continue to advocate common positions at international forums such as the G20 and the World Trade Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russia-China talks.

"Of course, we will continue to closely coordinate our positions in such multilateral formats as the G20, the World Trade Organization, the World Bank and the IMF, the New Development Bank. We intend to promote the alignment of integrated processes within the EAEU and China’s Belt and Road Initiative with the prospect of forming a greater Eurasian partnership," he said.