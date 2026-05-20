Iran has no plans to withdraw from Non-Proliferation Treaty — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Allegations of Iran considering a withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) are inappropriate and unfounded, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We see allegations of Iran considering or even working on the country’s withdrawal from the NPT as inappropriate and unfounded," he noted. "No such signals have come from the Iranian leadership," Ryabkov added.

On the contrary, "despite the US-Israeli aggression and strikes on Iran's nuclear energy facilities, which are under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran remains committed to its obligations under the treaty, regularly reaffirming its sincere intention to maintain constructive cooperation with the agency based on the existing Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements with the IAEA," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

"This is the position Iran is speaking from at the 11th NPT Review Conference, which is currently underway," Ryabkov noted.