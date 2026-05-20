Kremlin says calls from Lithuania’s top diplomat to attack Kaliningrad verge on insanity

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the recent rhetoric from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris who called on NATO to deliver a strike on Kaliningrad as bordering on insanity.

"That statement verges on insanity. I don’t think this should be taken seriously. Rather, this shows the blatancy of politicians over there," Peskov told Vesti correspondent Pavel Zarubin in an interview. "Such blatant politicians can hardly take well-thought-out or sophisticated actions. This is good," he added.