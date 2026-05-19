Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz announces withdrawal from Wimbledon due to injury

MADRID, May 19. /TASS/. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will skip Wimbledon this year due to a wrist injury, the player announced on Tuesday on his X page.

This year’s third Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to be played between June 29 and July 12. TASS reported earlier that the Spaniard had pulled out of the French Open, which kicks off this month.

"My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon," Alcaraz stated.

"They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!" he added.

Alcaraz, 22, is a 26-time ATP champion and is the youngest tennis player to win all four Grand Slams. In total, he has won seven majors - the US Open twice (2022, 2025), Wimbledon twice (2023, 2024), the French Open twice (2024, 2025) and the 2026 Australian Open. The Spaniard is also won the silver in men’s singles at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.