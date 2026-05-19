Putin, Xi Jinping set to discuss key global issues during talks in Beijing

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The main working day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing will take place on May 20.

The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the fundamental bilateral Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination for the 21st century.

Putin arrived in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting will be their second contact this year after consultations held via videoconference on February 4 and their first in-person talks of 2026.

Visit program

The two leaders are set to hold talks in both narrow and expanded formats, covering a broad range of bilateral and international issues. The visit is expected to result in a substantial package of intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and corporate agreements, including a Joint Statement by the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as on deepening relations of good neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation. Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the two countries plan to ink some 40 documents, 21 of which will be signed in the presence of the presidents.

Putin and Xi Jinping will attend the launch ceremony for the cross-cultural education years (2026-2027) and visit the TASS-Xinhua joint exhibition featuring the history of relations between the two countries. During the visit, Putin is also expected to meet Peng Pai, a 36-year-old Chinese engineer who, as a child in 2000, waved to the Russian president during his visit to Beijing’s Beihai Park and took a photo with him. Peng revealed that it was a memorable encounter that inspired him to pursue higher education in Russia. From 2007 to 2013, he studied at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI) and even got a "Russian name," Pasha.

In the evening, Putin will hold separate talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang focused on practical cooperation. This will be followed by a formal reception marking the 25th anniversary of the Treaty and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the course toward strategic cooperation, with broad participation from business, academic, media, and public representatives from both countries. The visit will conclude with a private meeting of the heads of state in a restricted format. According to Ushakov, it will effectively become the key event in the Russian president’s working program, as the most important international issues are traditionally discussed "over tea." Only four representatives from each side are invited to attend the meeting.