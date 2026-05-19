Senior Russian diplomat warns NATO ‘hot heads’ against posing threats to Russia

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia will use military and technical means to repel any threats to it, Russian Deputy Foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned.

"Our ability to influence these discussions [within NATO] stems primarily from the warnings we are sending to our Western opponents on both sides of the Atlantic regarding the risks they are creating and Russia’s determination to counter any new threats posed to us through military and technical means. We do this regularly in the hope of cooling the ‘hot heads’ in NATO capitals," he told TASS.