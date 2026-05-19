Hungary’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas down 27% in Q1

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Hungary reduced its purchases of Russian pipeline gas by 27% in value terms in Q1 2026, remaining the leader in terms of this indicator among EU countries, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The European Union imported 414 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in March. As of today, the TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Hungary (174 mln euros), Greece (104 mln euros), and Bulgaria (97 mln euros) remain the top purchasers.