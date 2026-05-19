Neural network for onboard satellite data processing developed in Russia

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. The Central Research Institute for Machine Building (TsNIIMash) has developed a prototype AI system capable of processing data onboard satellites, the institute’s CEO Vasily Titov said.

"The highlight [of our AI application] is the approach to neural processing of data onboard a satellite, tailored to the task at hand. Onboard processing allows us to filter out all unnecessary information and reduce information flows. We currently have this solution in the form of a fairly complete prototype," he stated at the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

Furthermore, he added, Institute specialists have developed a predictive model using digital twins and neural network processing that can detect the risk of failure during large-scale assembly under static and dynamic testing.