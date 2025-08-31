Putin arrives in Tianjin, first stop on his four-day visit to China

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tianjin, the first stop on his four-day visit to China.

The Russian leader will visit Tianjin and Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A guard of honor greeted Putin at Tianjin Binhai International Airport. He was welcomed by Chen Min'er, member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party who is serving as the party secretary of Tianjin, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov and senior Russian diplomatic workers. Putin shook hands with those present and departed to the residence where he will stay in Tianjin.

On the evening of August 31, a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.