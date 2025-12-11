MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky "gave the White House the finger" when he proposed holding a referendum on the issue of territories as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The junkie fuhrer (Zelensky - TASS) straight up gave the White House the finger. Everyone understands that a territorial referendum in Ukraine will stall negotiations. That's exactly what the Kiev clown is after. How much longer will you put up with this, America?" the security official wrote on his X page.

On December 11, Zelensky stated that the issue of territories should be put to a referendum as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to submit a 20-point peace plan to the US, developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for Ukraine to make territorial concessions as part of a plan to settle the conflict.