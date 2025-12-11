MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian side has submitted additional proposals regarding collective security guarantees to the United States, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov stated at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

The ongoing Russia-US talks are aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the Ukraine conflict, he noted.

TASS has compiled the key takeaways from statements by the Russian foreign minister.

Speculations around Ukraine conflict

Russia has recorded multiple bogus news and speculations about Ukraine, Lavrov said. "We believe that such actions initiated by our Western colleagues are mostly aimed at hampering efforts to find a solution at talks and prolong the conflict," he stated.

By doing so, Lavrov continued, the Europeans are actually disrupting US President Donald Trump’s initiatives "to find a way out that would help remove the root causes of the Ukraine crisis."

Western policies

Western countries are attempting to use the Ukraine conflict to distract attention from Palestine and other challenging issues facing the global community.

Nobody in Europe "mentions the root causes" of the Ukraine conflict or the need to remove those: "They only demand an immediate ceasefire to give Ukraine and them, the Europeans, some respite and win time to at least somehow support the Kiev regime with weapons and money."

The West is running out of resources for waging a proxy war against Moscow.

A "blitzkrieg" against Russia, plotted by the West with Ukrainian involvement, has failed.

Europe would like to "sow seeds of a new conflict" right now as it has publicly indicated that it is getting ready for that.

A "militaristic frenzy" reigns in Europe today, and if they decide to go to war, Russia is ready "at the drop of a hat."

The West did not react in any way to Ukraine’s decision to suspend negotiations with Moscow, nor did it try to prod the Kiev regime into at least creating the impression of a readiness for political regulation.

Russia welcomes the proactive stance and efforts by the minority in the West toward negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict: "We appreciate both these efforts and willingness by a number of our partners to provide a venue for these contacts."

The ideas being cherished by Europe "will not be useful" for negotiations on Ukraine.

Europe is now ready to resort to "any kind of deception" against Russia.

Russia-US talks

The ongoing talks between Russia and the United States are dedicated to "finding a long-term solution to remove the root causes" of the Ukraine conflict.

Trump sincerely seeks ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic methods: "We welcome this."

During their most recent meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff cleared up all misunderstandings between Moscow and Washington: "This was an extremely important result, because there was a certain impasse following the summit in Anchorage."

The Americans are interested in "understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and that was reflected during the meeting of Presidents Putin and Trump in Anchorage on August 15: mutual understandings were reached there, which we stand by and believe can serve as a starting point for a settlement."

The understanding reached by Moscow and Washington on Ukraine is that it must return to neutrality and non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

Security guarantees

Russia has submitted additional proposals regarding collective security guarantees to the United States: "We understand that when discussing security guarantees, we cannot focus on Ukraine alone."

Russia harbors no aggressive plans against NATO members or EU countries and is thus ready to enter into written pacts with them to this effect: "Of course, on a collective, mutual basis."

The West has chosen to consider Russia as a perpetual enemy as it has "resolutely" refused to provide mutually binding security guarantees.

The media leaks on contacts between Ukraine, the European Union, and the United States reveal that Kiev seeks security guarantees for itself alone: "As I have already said, if these leaks are accurate, they show that the Europeans are mainly focused on pressuring the Americans to provide security guarantees for Ukraine while ignoring all Russian security interests, and on scraping up some money for the Ukraine reconstruction fund."

Casualties sustained by Ukrainian troops

Ukrainian casualties from the conflict have exceeded one million and are still mounting: "The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang."

Moscow has handed over more than 11,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev and, in return, it has received 201 Russian bodies.

About Zelensky

Prolonging the conflict has become a matter of "political, and perhaps even physical, survival" for Vladimir Zelensky.

Zelensky has disregarded the protection of national minority rights, enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution, while speaking on the inadmissibility of ceding territories.

Zelensky and European leaders aim to hinder Trump’s efforts toward a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

About potential seizure of Russian assets

The European Union must understand that it will have to take very serious responsibility for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Europe.