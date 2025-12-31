White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. The Washington administration will stop using the National Guard to maintain order in the cities of Los Angeles (California), Portland (Oregon) and Chicago (Illinois), US President Donald Trump said.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact. Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in. We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time," he added.

"It is hard to believe that these Democrat Mayors and Governors, all of whom are greatly incompetent, would want us to leave, especially considering the great progress that has been made."

The Trump administration has previously insisted on the presence of National Guard in these and other American cities to curb riots and ensure safety of security personnel who are involved in the mass expulsion of illegal migrants from the country. The Democratic Party is now in power in all the cities and states mentioned by Trump. They accuse the Washington administration of overly harsh actions against migrants.

The US Supreme Court had previously refused to allow the Trump administration to deploy the National Guard at this stage to curb riots in Chicago. The decision of the highest court of the United States, published on December 23, noted that the federal authorities have so far failed to indicate the source of authority that would allow the military to be responsible for the enforcement of laws in Illinois. However, this decision is not final, and the Supreme Court will continue to consider this issue. A number of other courts across the country had also previously blocked sending the National Guard to the states where the Democrats are in power.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Democrats for failing to ensure security in cities and states.