MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova called on the Kiev regime to return to large-scale prisoner exchanges in an interview with TASS.

"We continue to present lists of ordinary soldiers, servicemen, to the Ukrainian side whom we consider necessary to include in exchanges and to carry out large-scale exchange processes. We saw successful large exchanges of servicemen that were carried out within the framework of the Istanbul agreements," Moskalkova said.

She earlier urged Ukraine to prioritize exchanging servicemen who have been held for a long time and need medical aid, and not to make an "immoral choice" based on rank.

In 2025, three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Istanbul - on May 16, June 2, and July 23. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported, these talks facilitated the return of nearly 2,500 people from each side and the repatriation of bodies.