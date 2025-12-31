INTERVIEW: Effect of Trump’s new approach to Ukraine felt at UN — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 31. /TASS/. The United States has started to show a more measured approach to the Ukrainian issue within the United Nations, avoiding anti-Russian moves and calling for a peace agreement, a senior Russian diplomat said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Dmitry Polyansky, who earlier held the post of the first deputy permanent representative to the UN, has told TASS in an interview that "the momentum created by [US President] Donald Trump’s new approaches is truly felt on the UN platform, and not just with regard to the Ukrainian dossier."

"At this point, the Americans are showing a more measured approach to Ukraine, avoiding anti-Russian invectives and calling upon Russia and Ukraine to sign a peace deal," Polyansky said.

He added that the United States has not yet taken measures to address the root causes of the crisis, but changes may emerge as the bilateral dialogue develops.