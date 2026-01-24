Abu Dhabi participants on Ukraine peace deal communicate in Russian, English — source

ABU DHABI, January 24. /TASS/. Delegations representing Russia, the United States and Ukraine at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi resort to negotiating in English and Russian languages, a source told TASS on Saturday.

"They negotiate in English and Russian languages," the source said in response to a question about what languages are used during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

On January 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, which was described as extremely substantive, constructive, frank, and based on trust by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov. The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours.

The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

On Friday, a source told TASS that the consultations were over, and the sides will inform their respective governments about the preliminary outcomes. At the same time, the participants have agreed to continue dialogue the following day.

The Russian delegation is headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army. The Ukrainian negotiators are led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.