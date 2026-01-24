{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Abu Dhabi participants on Ukraine peace deal communicate in Russian, English — source

The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours

ABU DHABI, January 24. /TASS/. Delegations representing Russia, the United States and Ukraine at the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi resort to negotiating in English and Russian languages, a source told TASS on Saturday.

"They negotiate in English and Russian languages," the source said in response to a question about what languages are used during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

On January 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, which was described as extremely substantive, constructive, frank, and based on trust by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov. The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours.

The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

On Friday, a source told TASS that the consultations were over, and the sides will inform their respective governments about the preliminary outcomes. At the same time, the participants have agreed to continue dialogue the following day.

The Russian delegation is headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army. The Ukrainian negotiators are led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Second day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi to be closed to media — TASS source
The participants of all three parties involved voiced their consent for this
Ukraine's power grid breaks down — Ukrenergo
According to the company, several generation facilities went under emergency repair at the same time
Kremlin says slightly less than $5 bln worth of Russian assets remain frozen in US
Dmitry Peskov did not specify the exact amount of frozen assets
Greenland dispute signals end of NATO 'as we know it' — expert
Rajan Menon believes that this process "won’t be immediate and will entail all manner of disruption"
FACTBOX: Tracking the price of silver through the years
Silver prices began rising rapidly in 2025
Italy’s top diplomat calls Zelensky out for lack of deference to EU at Davos
Addressing the WEF, Vladimir Zelensky criticized the EU, stating that the Europeans lacked the "political will" to counter Russia
World tired of clowns who have no independent army — Iranian foreign minister on Zelensky
As Abbas Araghchi noted, Vladimir Zelensky is "draining US and European taxpayers" to "line the pockets of his corrupt generals"
FACTBOX: ‘Monroe Doctrine upheld in our time’ as US updates National Defense Strategy
The document names Russia a ‘persistent threat’ to NATO countries, and says that deterrence of China is viewed as a top priority
SSJ100 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
None of the passengers is hurt
UN calls on Iran to restore access to internet, other communications means
According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, the current internet shutdown is the longest recorded in Iran
Russian senator says EU will have to 'reap what it has sown' in Ukraine, pay for rebuild
According to Alexander Voloshin, the cancellation of the so-called post-war reconstruction plan at the World Economic Forum sends a clear signal that Ukraine has lost its priority status for US President Donald Trump’s team
S-400 system to be demonstrated for the first time at Republic Day parade in India
The parade will take place on January 26
Over 79% of Russians trust Putin — poll
The Russian government’s performance is approved by 46.6% of respondents, while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 48.7%
FACTBOX: What’s known about upcoming Russia, US, Ukraine trilateral meeting in UAE
The issue of territorial control will be central at trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said
US exit from WHO signals need for reform, Kremlin aide believes
WHO is an inefficient and corrupt bureaucracy, as we know from the COVID days, Kirill Dmitriev pointed out
Most of those who died in protests in Iran were killed by terrorists — Iranian diplomat
According to Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Ali Bahreini, the Iranian government doesn’t deny its responsibility or "outsources grief," "unlike those who selectively mourn victims for political convenience"
General Motors to hire 1,500 new workers at its plant in St Petersburg
The GM Auto plant will produce Chevrolet and Opel vehicles for sale in Russia, including the new Opel Astra sedan
Military escort of ships not to solve international navigation problems — IMO
Accoridng to Arsenio Dominguez, it is important to find the ways to bring back and safeguard the safety of navigation, to respect the international law and free navigation for the ships to continue to operate
Medvedev explains why events in Ukraine are special operation, not war
The military operation mainly involves the use of high-precision weapons, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council
Gold and silver futures prices continue to hit new al-time highs
Gold futures with settlement in February accelerated to $4,989.9 per troy ounce
Kremlin spokesman says has no info about Russia-US-Ukraine informal meetings
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further comments
Top Turkish diplomat estimates final number of Board of Peace participants at 25-30
Hakan Fidan added that Turkey continues to coordinate its efforts on Palestine with other countries, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan
Some Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that during the liberation of Siminovka, Russian troops operated by small groups, using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust their operations and denying the Ukrainian army any maneuver
Negotiators in Abu Dhabi agree to continue dialogue on Saturday, source tells TASS
The Russian delegation was headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army
US adds eight companies, nine tankers to Iran sanctions lists
The sanctions target eight oil, gas, and transportation companies registered in India, Liberia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Seychelles, and the Marshall Islands
Trump says Canada opposes Golden Dome deployment in Greenland
"Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China", US president said
Coalition of the willing seeks to preserve Kiev regime — Russian ambassador to London
Andrey Kelin explained that this strategy enjoys support not only from Britain, France, and Germany but also from the Nordic and Baltic nations
Price of Brent oil on London’s ICE tops $66 per barrel first time since January 14
The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March 2026 delivery was down by 0.02% at $61.30 per barrel
US must have rights to Greenland’s resources as it defends its territory — vice president
JD Vance added that US President Donald Trump is working on the details of a Greenland deal
Zelensky put on show in Davos, insulted EU — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that the head of Kiev regime's promise to Europe protection from all enemies was an overreach that only underscored his delusions
Buffer zones, control mechanisms among topics of Abu Dhabi talks — source
The exact venue of the talks was not disclosed
Russia develops Mnogotochie anti-drone multi-bullet rounds
According to Rostec, experience shows that small arms are an effective means of defense against UAVs
Ukraine’s energy system stretched to the limit — DTEK energy holding
"The power supply situation has deteriorated sharply all over Ukraine," the company said in a statement on Telegram
Arctic development to close Trans-Arctic transport corridor into ring — Rosatom chief
Commenting on the dispute over Greenland, Alexey Likhachev also noted that the political debate over the island's ownership is centered around issues of its economic development and integration into major logistics routes
Greenland issue reveals boundaries of Trump's coercive power — NYT
"Allies objected, this time openly," the article says
Russia gives big boost to South Ossetia's defense capabilities — president
Alan Gagloyev and Defense Minister Yury Yarovitsky thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov for their continued support
Trump wants to replace UN with new organization under his control — Brazilian leader
According to Lula da Silva, Brazil refuses to recognize any international organization created unilaterally, and will continue to defend the leading role of the United Nations in global affairs
Senior Russian MP says hopes trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will be constructive
The talks are expected to last for two days
Sandu spoiled relations with Russia, US, by prioritizing EU and Romania — ex-president
Igor Dodon said that in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled his scheduled meeting with Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi
EU is losing its international clout due to current policies — ex-German chancellor
Gerhard Schroder noted that "BRICS+ countries, along with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization make up more than half of the world’s population, while the European Union and its 450 million inhabitants account only for 5%"
Putin believes nuclear-powered icebreaker Leader will be completed by 2030
The Leader is the most powerful icebreaker in the world, made as part of the Russian Project 10510 icebreaker Rossiya
Hungary won’t allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM
That is why Kiev is interested in the opposition's victory and is trying to interfere in Budapest's internal affairs, Viktor Orban added
Europe has 'crossed Rubicon' on future cooperation with US — newspaper
According to the report, the European Union learned its lesson and will no longer rely on the United States
First rounds of Ukraine talks in UAE to take place behind closed doors, without the press
No information about the venue of the talks has been disclosed
French politician lambasts Zelensky's 'audacity' during Davos speech
According to Florian Philippot, Vladimir Zelensky is meddling in Europe’s domestic affairs and is seeking to push EU countries into ceding their sovereignty
UK extends anti-dumping duties on Russian ammonium nitrate for five years
The agency stated that that maintaining the measure was in the wider economic interest of the UK
US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons — National Defense Strategy
"Iran’s leaders have also left open the possibility that they will try again to obtain a nuclear weapon, including by refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations," the document says
Sharp key rate cut would fuel inflation — Bank of Russia
Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin emphasized that the regulator’s current task is to bring inflation back to the 4% target and keep it there in a stable manner
Russian MFA spokeswoman, Israeli envoy stress need to fight historical revisionism
Maria Zakharova and Oded Joseph made this statement, commemorating the Day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi Siege and International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Low-inflation policy also helps stabilize ruble’s exchange rate — Bank of Russia
Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin recalled that two years ago the regulator assessed whether the 4% inflation target was optimal from various perspectives
Russia, India urge to observe international law in Arctic — foreign ministry
The statement was issued in the wake of consultations between Director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov and head of the Indian Foreign Ministry’s UNES Division Acquino Vimal
Ukraine has only two scenarios: bad and even worse — Berliner Zeitung
The article says that Ukraine is "cornered," having to face internal problems, "the frontline that is falling apart," and, most importantly, the lack of support from US President Donald Trump
Territorial issue remains to be most difficult at trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
The withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from Donbass is important and various security parameters are being considered regarding this issue
US chooses not to sign deal with Ukraine in Davos to hear Russia's position — newspaper
One of the officials interviewed by the FT pointed to Russia's refusal to agree to the settlement plan for Ukraine developed by the US and Ukraine with the support of European leaders
Ex-German chancellor favors energy cooperation with Russia
Gerhard Schroder suggests focusing on "reliable and stable supplies of cheap fuel from Russia" combined with Germany’s modern technologies in gas prospecting and transportation
Princess of Oman becomes honorary professor at Moscow State University
The title was conferred to her by rector of Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy
Russian troops accelerate advance north of DPR liberating Seversk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that the liberation of territories in the north of the region would open access to water sources that could feed the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Bail for Timoshenko posted — NGO
Yulia Timoshenko has not yet announced the bail payment
Tanker detained by French Navy escorted to Marseille port — agency
The vessel is expected to reach the port on Saturday morning
Pentagon names protecting US interests in Western hemisphere as key defense priority
Washington believes that the responsibility for resolving the conflict in Ukraine lies mostly on Europe’s shoulders
IWF reinstates right to Russian U20s to compete with national flag and anthem
This policy will take effect beginning with the upcoming World Junior Championships, scheduled from May 2 to 8 in Ismailia, Egypt
Ground-based robotic systems immune to EW when controlled via satellite — soldier
The serviceman noted that radio communication is also effective against enemy electronic warfare systems
US administration views EU leaders as major obstacle for talks on Ukraine — Russian MP
So, in Viktor Volodatsky's words, the US side has two interlinked tasks: to make Europe more economically dependent and to change the political leadership in the countries that are determining the current EU policy on the Ukrainian issue
Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 2 kopecks to 10.85 rubles
Owner of Czech arms holding CSG becomes richest defense entrepreneur — Bloomberg
Michal Strnad is the third-richest person in the world under 40
Ukraine’s air defense resembles 'Frankenstein', triggers spontaneous launches — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, air defense systems are prime targets for Russian troops, which is causing their shortfall
Serious progress made toward peace in Ukraine — top Turkish diplomat
According to Hakan Fidan, "both sides have proposals" on the matter
High-ranking US delegation expresses concern over abdution of 170 Christians in Nigeria
"The Government of Nigeria must do more to protect Christians and their right to practice their faith freely and safely," the Punch newspaper quoted US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 75.92 rubles for January 24-26
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 26.91 kopecks to 89.0589 rubles
US, EU plan to attract $800 billion to support Ukraine — Politico
According to the 18-page document, within the next ten years the EU, the US and international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund undertake to spend at least $500 of public and private capital
Board of Peace now focused on Gaza, other areas not discussed — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan went on to say that "a number of committees were formed as part of the Board, and one of them is tackling only Gaza-related issues"
Russia not going to tolerate interception of its tankers by France — OSCE envoy
Commenting on the incident, Dmitry Polyansky noted that "all this falls in line with blatant broader lawlessness currently unfolding"
Germany will not accept Trump’s Board of Peace in its present form — Merz
German Chancellor noted that he personally ready to join the Board of Peace
Trump leaking messages from Macron, Rutte erodes trust in US — Politico
An anonymous European diplomat described Donald Trump’s actions as unacceptable and said the episode would likely discourage leaders from communicating via messengers
Over 150 rescuers battle fire at oil depot in Russia’s Penza after Ukrainian drone attack
According to the governor, the peculiarity in the elimination of such type of fires is to wait until petroleum products burn out completely
Almost 2,000 high-rise buildings in Kiev remain without heating, mayor says
A rolling blackout schedule has been in place in Kiev for several days in a row
Kremlin aide highlights Putin’s 'extremely substantive' meeting with US envoys
TASS has gathered the key information about the meeting
Netanyahu plans to discuss Gaza with Witkoff, Kushner in Jerusalem on January 24 — TV
According to the Ynet portal, Washington insists that Israel fully reopen Rafah even before Hamas returns the body of the remaining hostage
Zelensky said agreed with Trump on supplies of missiles for Patriot systems
Earlier, Zelensky lamented that it is difficult for Ukraine to find missiles for Patriot systems and money to buy them
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine aircraft plant causes nervous reaction from West — expert
Vasily Prozorov emphasized that this weapon had no analogues in the world
Europe to remember Trump's disrespect — WP quotes unnamed leader
According to journalist Fareed Zakaria, the EU was relieved by Trump's backtracking on plans to take Greenland by force
Work toward resolving Ukraine conflict progresses — Kremlin
It is important to implement the `Anchorage formula', Dmitry Peskov said
Europe's discontent, useless NATO, Zelensky ‘crosses line’: Davos happenings
Statements by European leaders on the sidelines of the WEF sounded like performances in an international theater of the absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Germany proposes bringing back gold reserves stored in US due to Trump’s policies
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann urged the German government to develop a plan as soon as possible for the return of gold reserves from the US to Germany, as well as to prepare an evaluation of the political and legal risks of storing these assets abroad
Europe realizes it cannot be subservient to US after Greenland situation — MEP
Thierry Mariani said that US President Donald Trump came to power on the "America first" train, and fully follows it, defending the interests of his country at all costs
London is engaging in dangerous hooliganism by detaining tankers — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, the British government previously announced that there was a document that allowed for such actions
Press review: Davos Ukraine talks continue in Moscow as Slovakia joins anti-sanctions bloc
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 23rd
Ukrainian team discussed parameters of ending conflict at talks in Abu Dhabi — Zelensky
"It is too early to make conclusions from the content of the talks", he added
US looking at naval blockade of oil supplies to Cuba — media
No decision has been made on this matter but such an option could be part of potential measures presented to US President Donald Trump
France's detention of tanker in Mediterranean ups tensions with Russia — senator
Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk believes that such a policy is unlikely to yield any dividends to Paris
Trump may propose $1 million payment to each Greenland resident — newspaper
The island's population currently stands at 57,000 people
At least seven killed, over 80 missing after landslide in Indonesia’s West Java — agency
According to the agency, the incident occurred in West Bandung district
Trump expects US to get indefinite right to Greenland
When asked if Denmark was on board with the concept, Trump said: "I think everyone likes it. I’ll let you know in about two weeks"
US extends operating license of Serbia’s NIS until February 20
The license is valid provided that NIS' operations do not involve US entities or the US financial system, and are not carried out in the interests of blocked persons other than the company itself
Russia to continue Arctic exploration amid global cooling — Putin
As the Russian president noted, the warming peak is now behind us and cooling will follow next
AI-enabled satellite constellation to perform military tasks — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that a digital ecosystem using AI algorithms makes it possible to carry out detailed satellite monitoring of specific terrain areas, obtain highly detailed imagery with machine vision analysis
