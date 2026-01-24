Trump wants to replace UN with new organization under his control — Brazilian leader

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is trying to create an international organization, namely the Board of Peace, instead of pursuing a UN reform together with other countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"Instead of discussing a reform of the Organization [UN], <...> Trump suggests a new UN, where only he will have power," the president said in an address, aired by the Brazilian government’s YouTube channel.

According to Lula da Silva, Brazil refuses to recognize any international organization created unilaterally, and will continue to defend the leading role of the United Nations in global affairs.

"We will not bow to anyone, we will demand respect to the sovereignty of Brazil and its people," the Brazilian leader added.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. More than 50 countries will join the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said. While the initiative was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, it will handle the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions as well.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and is considering it. Putin said at a meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council that Moscow could transfer the required $1 bln contribution to the Board of Peace using assets frozen in the US under the previous administration.