Over 150 rescuers battle fire at oil depot in Russia’s Penza after Ukrainian drone attack

PENZA, January 24. /TASS/. Up to 150 rescuers and 40 pieces of emergency relief hardware battle for the second day in a row a fire at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza caused by a wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that fell on the territory of the oil depot, Penza Region Governor Oleg Melnichenko said on Saturday.

"Some 150 emergency relief and fire rescuers as well more than 40 pieces of emergency relief hardware continue battling to contain the fire caused by yesterday's fall of enemy drone debris on the territory of the oil depot," Melnichenko stated on his Telegram social network account.

According to the governor, the peculiarity in the elimination of such type of fires is to wait until petroleum products burn out completely.

"The most important task is to contain fire," he said. "We have to fight not only with the blaze, but also with the cold weather."

"A heating point was set up for rescuers. The most important is that no people were injured during the attack by enemy drones, no one was killed or wounded. We are working further," he added.

According to the local authorities, air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian drones in the airspace over the Penza Region in the early hours of January 23, but the wreckage of one of them fell on the territory of the oil depot setting it on fire.