At least seven killed, over 80 missing after landslide in Indonesia’s West Java — agency

TOKYO, January 24. /TASS/. At least 7 people were killed and 82 more went missing following a landslide in the Indonesian province of West Java, Reuters reported on Saturday citing Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

According to the agency, the incident occurred in West Bandung district, where, amid heavy rains, a landslide covered an unspecified residential settlement.

"The number ·of missing persons is high, we will try to optimize our search and rescue efforts today," Reuters quoted Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, as saying.