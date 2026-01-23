Russian MFA spokeswoman, Israeli envoy stress need to fight historical revisionism

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph highlighted the importance of jointly combating attempts to rewrite history and deny Nazi crimes at a meeting in Moscow.

"Ahead of January 27, when our peoples commemorate the Day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi Siege and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the two sides emphasized the importance of jointly fighting attempts to rewrite history and deny Nazi crimes as they agreed to maintain more contacts on the issue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was established by the UN General Assembly in Resolution 60/7 in 2005 at the Russian initiative. It occurs annually on January 27 to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland by the Red Army in 1945.