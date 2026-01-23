IWF reinstates right to Russian U20s to compete with national flag and anthem

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be permitted to compete in junior and youth competitions under their national flags and with their national anthems, according to the IWF press service.

This policy will take effect beginning with the upcoming World Junior Championships, scheduled from May 2 to 8 in Ismailia, Egypt, as well as at the World Youth Championships, set for July 5 to 11 in Cali, Colombia.

According to IWF regulations, the youth category includes athletes aged 13 to 17, while the junior category encompasses competitors aged 15 to 20.

This decision follows a previous resolution by the IWF Executive Board in May 2023, which granted neutral status to Russian and Belarusian athletes, allowing them to participate in international tournaments under the federation's auspices.