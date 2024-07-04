Russian Pacific Fleet corvette sails together with Chinese naval ships in joint patrol

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s corvette Sovershenny joined forces with Chinese naval ships for patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s corvette Sovershenny has arrived at a point of meeting with a group of Chinese combat ships near Jeju Island in the Korea Strait to commence the 4th joint Russia-China maritime patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region," the press office said in a statement.

The Chinese naval group includes the destroyer Yinchuan, the frigate Hengshui and the replenishment ship Weishanhu, it said.

"At the rendezvous point, the naval sailors of both countries held a ceremony of their encounter and exchanged greetings via radio communication," the press office said.

The Russian-Chinese joint naval group is set to conduct anti-submarine and air defense drills and practice search and rescue measures at sea during their joint patrol, it specified.

The Russian and Chinese navies held their first joint patrol in 2021. These joint patrols aim to bolster naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, conduct seawater monitoring and protect Russian and Chinese maritime economic facilities.