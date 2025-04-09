Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian army’s fortifications in Lugansk region — expert

LUGANSK, April 9. /TASS/. Russian artillery wiped out a camouflaged Ukrainian command post and enemy fortifications in forests near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"In Kremennya forests northwest of Belogorovka, a Russian artillery crew destroyed a camouflaged command post and some fortifications making part of defensive structures of the Ukrainian army’s stronghold," the military expert said.

After the artillery strike, Russian data-recording equipment also registered the destruction of two enemy mortar teams and eight soldiers of the Ukrainian infantry, he specified.