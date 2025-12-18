Tu-142MZ anti-submarine aircraft conduct exercises over Sea of Okhotsk

VLADIVOSTOK, December 18. /TASS/. Two long-range Tu-142MZ anti-submarine aircraft of Russia’s Pacific Fleet performed training flights over the Sea of Okhotsk to practice reconnaissance and coordinated operations, the Pacific Fleet press service reported.

"The crews of two long-range Tu-142MZ anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet conducted scheduled training flights, during which they practiced anti-submarine warfare actions over the Sea of Okhotsk and in the strait zone," the statement said.

The press service specified that the Tu-142MZ aircraft crews conducted reconnaissance of surface targets and searched for enemy submarines using specialized standard detection equipment. The aircraft crews also practiced flights on the specified course over terrain without landmarks and interoperability in flight without using ground-based electronic navigation equipment.