WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he had already warned Iran of consequences in case it refuses to conclude an agreement on its nuclear dossier, he recalled on Truth Social.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left," the US president stated.