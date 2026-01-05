Venezuela achieved victory at UN Security Council’s meeting — foreign minister

CARACAS, January 6. /TASS/. Venezuela achieved its next victory at the UN Security Council’s meeting as the international community recognized the US attack against the country as contradicting the international law, Foreign Minister of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto said on his Telegram channel.

"Truth once again prevailed in the Security Council. Venezuela achieved a clear and legitimate victory: the international community officially recognized that the attack made on January 3 was the act contradicting the international law, violating the UN Charter, the humanitarian law and human rights, and the direct encroachment on immunity of the incumbent head of state," the minister said.

No manipulations and double standards were at the meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday and the law was on the Venezuelan side, he added.