LUGANSK, February 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 15,000 killed and wounded in January, including foreign mercenaries, in the areas of responsibility of the Battlegroups North, South, and West, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In January, the enemy’s irreparable losses and temporary casualties totaled almost 15,000 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries. The largest number of enemy personnel was eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West - 5,370 militants, operating in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman directions, as well as in the part of the LPR occupied by Ukrainian armed forces. The Battlegroup South eliminated 4,770 militants, and the Battlegroup North - 4,690," he said, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that in January, Russian armed forces also destroyed nine tanks, 159 field artillery pieces, 62 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 258 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as nearly 1,500 different combat vehicles of the Ukrainian troops.

"It should be noted that the Russian Armed Forces have made a number of advancements thanks to changes in combat tactics and the upgrade of technical equipment. In particular, the expansion of unmanned systems has increased the ability to provide troops with intelligence and conduct more effective strikes. Losses during cargo delivery along the line of contact have also been reduced, and risks during offensive operations have been minimized," the military expert noted.