MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed four guided aerial bombs and 94 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectile of US manufacture, and 94 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,775 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,437 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,653 multiple-launch rocket systems, 32,985 field artillery guns and mortars, and 53,405 units of special military motor vehicles.