New Chinese ambassador arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. New Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has arrived in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

At Sheremetyevo Airport, the diplomat was greeted by employees of the Chinese Embassy in Moscow, Russian diplomats and numerous Chinese and Russian journalists.

Zhang Hanhui served as China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan from 2014 to 2018 and was Assistant Foreign Minister in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he was appointed Vice Foreign Minister in charge of relations with European and Central Asian countries.

The 55-year-old diplomat is fluent in Russian. He will replace Li Hui who served as China’s Ambassador to Russia for ten years.