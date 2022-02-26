Militants bring containers with toxic chemicals to Syria’s Idlib - Russian military

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) have delivered containers with a toxic substance, presumably chlorine, to the town of Kafr Lusin in Syria’s Idlib governorate, said Oleg Zhuravlev, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"According to information obtained by Syrian special services, militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra group delivered containers with a poisonous substance, presumably chlorine, to the town of Kafr Lusin in the Idlib governorate. One of the containers was seriously damaged, as a result of careless handling during transportation," he told reporters on Saturday.

According to the official, around 15 terrorists sustained chemical burns of skin and respiratory tract as a result.

Zhuravlev added that in the past 24 hours, two incidents of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were recorded in the Aleppo section of the Idlib de-escalation zone.