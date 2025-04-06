MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army's activity in the Liptsy direction of the Kharkov Region may be connected with the redeployment of units of the 92nd separate assault brigade, which is made up of 18-24-year-old Ukrainians, Russia's security services told TASS.

"Our scouts uncovered M109 Paladin infantry fighting vehicles belonging to Ukraine’s 92nd separate assault brigade in the Liptsy direction. Artillery units then destroyed the targets," the source said. "The uptick in enemy activity may be linked to the movement of units from the 92nd brigade, which is composed of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 24," he added.

The source also noted that Russian forces had previously eliminated some of the more experienced soldiers from this formation.

On March 1, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime's efforts to replenish its frontline losses had failed. In February, territorial recruitment centers mobilized fewer than 28,000 recruits, while total losses for the month reached 38,920 servicemen.

According to the ministry, despite the launch of the "new contract 18-24" on February 11, aimed at encouraging voluntary enlistment of young Ukrainians into the army, the campaign fell short. Fewer than 2,000 volunteers were recruited, falling well below the monthly target of 4,000.