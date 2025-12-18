Western military presence in Ukraine in any format unacceptable for Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The deployment of Western military personnel in Ukraine "under any guise and in any format" is unacceptable for Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the so-called coalition of the willing has completed preparations for plans to deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

"The deployment of Western troops on Ukrainian territory under any guise and in any format remains unacceptable for us. We have repeatedly stated that such pseudo-peacekeepers will become legitimate targets for the Russian army," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova referred to the corresponding group of individuals as a "coalition of warmongers," whose activities only cause bewilderment. "Instead of focusing on finding options for settling the crisis, given that they were all talking about peace, and doing so while taking into account the interests of all parties involved in the conflict, the countries belonging to this very coalition are essentially developing plans for the occupation of Ukraine," she concluded.