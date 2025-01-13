Trump plans to turn Greenland into militarized zone — expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump intends to turn Greenland into a heavily militarized zone, using the territory to expand America’s military presence in the Arctic region, Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military and Political Analysis has told TASS.

Earlier, Trump said that Greenland should become part of the United States to ensure national security and defense against the Chinese and Russian threats. At the same time, Trump refused to guarantee that he would not use military force to take control of the territory in question. According to Mikhailov, Trump’s expansionist plans are fraught with certain risks for military and political stability in the Arctic, in particular the conversion of Greenland into "a new serious militarized zone."

"At this point it goes without saying that this territory will be used to expand the US military-technical presence," the analyst believes. "Danish politicians have already said in a statement that they have sent a message to Trump, in which they offered to shake hands on a security deal, in fact, on the placement of American weapons."

Geopolitical potential

As the expert explained, the incoming administration’s activity on the Arctic track stems from the region’s geopolitical potential.

"Today, Russia, with its vast territories, owns almost half of this Arctic zone. Also, Russia is very actively developing the Northern Sea Route," the analyst said, adding that the NSR "is increasing its throughput every year."

"The US cannot allow this. Again, we are very active in strengthening the Arctic from the military point of view. There is a Russian base on Franz-Josef Land. Military aircraft and anti-missile and air defense systems are deployed in the northwestern part of the country. We are strengthening the Far East and the Kurils. Naturally, Trump sees all this. He has decided to really change the situation on the globe. He has repeatedly said that he wants to make America great again. He has already realized that within the current US borders America will never become great again."

Greenland’s importance

From the standpoint of foreign confrontation, Greenland is of special significance for the US, Mikhailov said. "This territory is huge. A lot of it is barren and icy, but nevertheless in certain locations of this island there are already elements, and not just elements, but in fact, NATO’s military bases. First and foremost, components of NATO’s missile defenses - radars. It is natural to assume that the US is inclined to consider this territory as a likely site, for example, of medium-range missiles that can cross the Arctic zone, along a shorter route, including the one via the North Pole, to cross the Arctic and hit various targets at any place inside Russia," the expert emphasized.

"In this respect, Greenland is a new space. First, for the placement of US missile defense systems. Secondly, for possible deployment of offensive weapons, the very same intermediate and shorter-range missiles. And third, this territory is crucial to economic development. The Americans have repeatedly argued with us over the Arctic shelf - about the future extraction of natural resources from the bottom of the Arctic Ocean in general," Mikhailov said.