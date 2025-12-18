MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Western diplomatic missions in Kiev are observing the escalating negative repercussions for Ukraine stemming from the Mindich-Zelensky corruption case, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

The corruption case is expected to lead to a severe internal reckoning within Ukrainian elites if the conflict ends, with Western diplomats not ruling out retribution from outraged Ukrainian citizens.

TASS has compiled the key SVR statements.

On the consequences of the Mindich-Zelensky corruption case

Western diplomatic missions in Kiev "are noting the increasing negative impact for Ukraine from the 'Mindich-Zelensky case,' which involves the entire Ukrainian leadership, including Vladimir Zelensky himself."

"Citizens of Ukraine, many of whom have suffered the loss or injury of relatives and friends, are beginning to realize that for the leaders of the Kiev regime, the war has long become an instrument for unchecked theft of the generous financial aid provided by the West."

The Mindich-Zelensky corruption case will lead to a brutal internal settling of scores within Ukrainian elites if the conflict ends, with "Western diplomats not ruling out even reprisals from enraged citizens."

Over half of Ukraine’s population is already prepared to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the liberated territories in exchange for a ceasefire, and "their numbers are steadily increasing."

On the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces

The corruption scandal in Ukraine has resulted in "a sharp decline in the morale of Ukrainian troops on the frontlines": "Increasing numbers of recently mobilized soldiers are deserting their positions, unwilling to risk death or injury to enrich the foreign bank accounts of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s inner circle."

Western diplomatic circles are noting the rapid decline in the authority of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky: "Among the officer corps, there is a growing sentiment that battlefield defeats might even be advantageous if they lead to the resignation of the current commander.".