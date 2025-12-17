Security guarantees for Kiev make no mention of arsenal limits — newspaper

LONDON, December 17. /TASS/. The security guarantees that the United States and European countries are prepared to provide to Ukraine do not put any restrictions on the types of weaponry in Kiev’s arsenal, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the United States is unlikely to directly supply long-range missiles to Kiev or finance the Ukrainian defense industry. However, the article stated that arms supplies are likely to continue through the PURL mechanism, launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This mechanism involves the purchase of US arms by European countries for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, Politico said citing sources that the US administration had issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to agree to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which enshrines the principle of NATO’s collective defense.