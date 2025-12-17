China opposes use of frozen Russian assets by European Union — MFA

BEIJING, December 17. /TASS/. Chinese authorities oppose the use of frozen Russian assets by the European Union in Ukraine's interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a briefing.

"China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not approved by the UN Security Council," he said when asked whether the possible use of frozen Russian assets for Kiev’s needs would undermine China's confidence in the EU's investment climate.

Beijing advocates for the creation of a "positive atmosphere and favorable conditions for advancing dialogue and negotiations" through the efforts of all interested parties, the Chinese diplomat noted. He emphasized the need for a political resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, "not the other way around."

On December 12, the Council of the European Union blocked Russia's sovereign assets permanently. The European Commission hopes to get the EU countries at a December 18-19 summit to decide on the expropriation of 210 billion euros of Russian assets, of which 185 billion euros are blocked on the Euroclear site in Belgium, which opposes their confiscation, fearing undermining international confidence in financial institutions in the EU.