NABU detectives to carry out investigative actions at embassy in Israel — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will soon conduct investigative actions at the Ukrainian embassy in Israel, ambassador Yevgeny Korniychuk said.

"NABU investigators will arrive in Israel in the near future to conduct investigative actions on the territory of the embassy," the Ukrinform news agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Korniychuk did not name the reasons for the investigative actions or their date. According to him, this date had been postponed twice before.

In early November, Timur Mindich, a businessman and friend of Vladimir Zelensky, who is suspected of being the ringleader of a large-scale corruption scheme, fled to Israel. On December 10, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Mosiychuk (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said that an assassination attempt was made on Mindich in Israel on November 28, leaving his housekeeper injured. On December 11, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky (recognized as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), said that the man who attempted at Mindich’s life had received the weapon at the Ukrainian embassy.