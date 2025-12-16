DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. Italians have reconsidered their attitude toward aid to Kiev following a recent corruption scandal, blogger and Libero newspaper correspondent Daniele Dell’Orco told TASS during a press tour of Donbass organized for foreign journalists.

"The Italian public seems to be growing increasingly tired of this whole situation month after month and wants a peace treaty to be signed. It appears that they no longer fully agree with the support we are giving Ukraine, especially after the corruption scandal. Public opinion seems to be gradually changing: of course, they do not support Russia, but they want a peace treaty to be signed as soon as possible," he said.

According to Dell’Orco, this was his fifth visit to Donbass, and its purpose was to convey the reality of the conflict in Ukraine to the Italian public.

"I came here trying to do what I believe every journalist must do: show the real situation on the ground and tell people what is happening here," he added.

The organizers of the press tour to Donbass told TASS that it is taking place as part of the Foreign Journalists for Russia project. Media representatives from Italy, Serbia, the US, Canada, France, and Brazil took part in the tour, visiting the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region, stopping by the Alley of Angels, and learning about the progress of Mariupol’s reconstruction. This is the tenth such press tour. The project is supported by writer Zakhar Prilepin, State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov, and State Duma member Alexander Vorobyov.