Infrastructure facilities damaged as explosions rock northern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Several infrastructure facilities were damaged after a series of explosions occurred in the Sumy Region in northern Ukraine, regional administration head Oleg Grigorov said.

"Infrastructure facilities have suffered damage; emergency works are underway," he wrote on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Sumy at least eight times last night. According to the Hromadske - News media outlet, some of the city’s districts were left without power.

Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Chernigov regions.