BUDAPEST, February 21. /TASS/. Budapest has blocked amendments to the European Union budget to prevent the allocation of a €90 billion irrevocable loan to Ukraine, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boca said on Friday.

"The loan obligations do not affect Hungary, for us this does not mean any financial obligation. However, for this system to function, it is necessary to change the budget rules in the seven-year EU budget, which requires the consent of all 27 member states," Boca said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

On February 13, industry sources told TASS that Ukrtransnafta, which transits oil through Ukraine, prohibited crude supplies to Slovakia and Hungary. According to sources, on February 6, the company eliminated an emergency situation at the Brody station, but oil pumping has not yet resumed. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Vladimir Zelensky of blocking the supplies to create difficulties for the government ahead of the parliamentary elections.

On February 19, the European Commission said Hungary and Slovakia stopped diesel fuel supplies to Kiev. On February 20, Hungary blocked the allocation of €90 billion by the European Union to Ukraine.