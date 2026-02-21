US weighs on assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader, his son — news outlet

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. The US is considering the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the US administration is "prepared to consider a proposal that allows Iran ‘token’ nuclear enrichment if it leaves no possible path to a bomb." Thus, there is a modest chance of reaching a deal between Washington and Tehran, Axios noted.

"But at the same time, [US President Donald] Trump has been presented with military options that involve directly targeting the supreme leader," the news outlet pointed out. According to it, such an option would also involve "taking out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," an advisor said, referring to the supreme leader and his son Mojtaba, "who is seen as a potential successor." The news outlet’s sources emphasize that no final decision has yet been made on further US actions against Iran.

On January 26, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons.

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the US on settling the crisis around Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of fundamental positions outlined by the White House. The parties have not disclosed the time and place of the new round of negotiations.