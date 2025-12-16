Continuation of conflict to do more harm to Ukraine — Slovak defense minister

BRATISLAVA, December 16. /TASS/. Ukraine will only lose more from continuing the conflict, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.

"The more the conflict is protracted, the bigger losses it will incur on Ukraine," he said in an interview with Slovakia’s Pravda newspaper. Kiev could have made a peace deal with Russia on more advantageous terms right after the conflict began, he said, adding that the current situation is absolutely different, especially in light of the lack of money to continue sponsoring Ukraine.

"Europe is tired. No one wants to send their soldiers [to Ukraine] and [EU] countries are hesitant about financing it. That is why they (the European Union) are talking about immobilized Russian assets," he noted.