Hong Kong not recognizing unilateral Western sanctions against Russia — Russian diplomat

HONG KONG, January 12. /TASS/. Hong Kong is not recognizing unilateral restrictions of foreign countries against Russia and is becoming a lucrative jurisdiction for the Russian business, Russian Consul General in Hong Kong and Macao Anatoly Kargapolov told TASS in an interview.

"Hong Kong is becoming an attractive jurisdiction for the Russian business amid continuing introduction of new restrictions against our country and attempts to seize Russian assets in Europe. Confidence in this financial and logistical hub situated in South China is only growing globally. The position of the government of the Special Administrative Region of China Hong Kong (Xianggang) remains unchanged at the same time - Hong Kong does not recognize any unilateral restrictions of foreign countries," the Russian diplomat said.

Hong Kong entered the year of 2026 with good indicators and strengthened its positions as an international financial center, the consul general said. "It should be noted that the economy of the megalopolis demonstrated resilience against the background of global turbulence. According to preliminary estimates of the financial bloc of the government, incremental growth of GDP was about 3.2% last year. The success was manifested particularly clearly on the local stock market. Hong Kong has again become the global leader in raising funds via initial public offerings of stocks, which were above $35 bln," Kargapolov added.