Iran’s readiness to counter aggression is at all-time high — foreign minister

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Iran’s ability to respond to any aggression directed against it is greater than ever, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran does not seek war, but it is ready to counter any aggression. And its readiness is higher than ever before," he emphasized during a meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Tehran. The event was broadcast by the Iranian state television and radio company.

Araghchi added that Iran has no intention of taking preemptive measures against countries threatening it.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran would target Israeli and US military installations across the Middle East if the United States launched an attack.

Protests erupted in Tehran on December 29 following a sharp decline in the Iranian rial’s exchange rate, later joined by students and spreading to major cities. Clashes peaked on January 8, resulting in at least 13 civilian deaths, including a 3-year-old child, and 38 law enforcement fatalities.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported rioters burned 25 mosques, vandalized 26 banks, 3 medical centers, 10 government buildings, and over 100 emergency vehicles. Iranian authorities have classified the rioters as "terrorists," alleging that Israel and the US are orchestrating the protests.