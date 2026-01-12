Pro-government demonstrations against riots take place in Iran — TV

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Pro-government rallies against riots have taken place across Iran, the country’s state broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, demonstrations were held in the Iranian capital of Tehran, as well as in the cities of Birjand, Zahedan, Zanjan, Ilam, Kerman, Qom, Rasht, Hamedan, and Shahrekord. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the government and "condemned the acts of terrorism" committed by rioters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated earlier that the country’s authorities had evidence of US and Israeli involvement in the terrorist acts of rioters.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of big cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers.