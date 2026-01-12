Unusually cold winter brings Western European countries to their knees — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 12. /TASS/. An unusually cold winter has brought many Western European countries to their knees, while Hungary continues to operate normally, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the Hour of Truth (Az Igazsag Oraja) program on YouTube.

"Hungary continues to function in these unusual weather conditions, which have brought a significant part of Western Europe to its knees.

Here, there was no need to close railway lines and airports. The healthcare and education systems were operating," the minister said, comparing his government's actions to those of Western European authorities.

Szijjarto did not provide specific details about how other countries were "brought to their knees" by severe frosts or snowfalls. Earlier reports indicated multi-kilometer traffic jams on roads in France and dozens of flight cancellations at airports in the Netherlands. In Budapest, Ferenc Liszt International Airport also experienced flight cancellations and delays, yet life did not come to a standstill anywhere.

Szijjarto’s statement was aimed at a domestic audience, as the government seeks to demonstrate the effectiveness of its work ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2026. Speaking on the Hour of Truth (Az Igazsag Oraja) program on YouTube, the minister emphasized that only Hungary’s ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party is capable of ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the country.