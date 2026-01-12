Preliminary 130 civilian deaths in Selidovo may rise — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The estimate of approximately 130 civilians killed by Ukrainian militants in Selidovo remains preliminary and is likely to increase, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The figure of about 130 civilians killed by Ukrainian militants in Selidovo is only preliminary and will certainly be clarified, but most likely, only upward," he said.

Miroshnik noted that although the city was liberated by Russian armed forces over a year ago, "it is still in the 'red zone,' i.e. within immediate reach of the line of combat contact." This complicates "conducting full investigative actions, including exhumations of the bodies of killed civilians," Miroshnik emphasized.