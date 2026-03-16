Over 87% of voters in Kazakhstan approve new constitution in referendum

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. More than 87% of voters supported a new Kazakh Constitution in Sunday’s referendum, said the chairman of the Central Referendum Commission, Nurlan Abdirov.

According to him, 87.15% of Kazakh nationals, or 7,954,667 people, voted for the new Constitution, with 898,099 votes opposed.

The voter turnout was 73.12%, with 9,127,192 out of 12,482,613 eligible voters taking part, data from the Commission showed.

On Sunday, Kazakhstan held a referendum on a new Constitution at 10,000 polling stations, including 54 overseas. Now that the March 15 voting was recognized as valid, the republic’s basic law may come into force on July 1.