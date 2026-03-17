Debris from intercepted missile falls in UAE's Abu Dhabi, killing one person — authorities

DOHA, March 17. /TASS/. The UAE air defenses shot down a ballistic missile, and its debris fell in the Bani Yas area of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the authorities said in a statement posted on their X page.

According to the report, a Pakistani citizen was killed in the incident.

The day before, the UAE Defense Ministry reported that it had intercepted over 300 missiles and more than 1,600 drones that were launched from Iran since tensions escalated. According to the ministry, the strikes killed two Emirati servicemen and five civilians and injured 145 people.